19 students, 3 teachers injured as van overturns

August 25, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Nineteen children and three teachers of a residential school sustained minor injuries when a van in which they were travelling overturned in Palayamkottai on Friday. Police said 29 students and 5 teachers of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School for the gypsies in Valliyoor had come to Anna Stadium in Palayamkottai on Friday for gymnastics training. When they were returning to the school on Friday evening after the training session, the van overturned as the axle of the vehicle cut-off. As 19 children and 3 teachers sustained minor injuries, they were rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The condition of the children and the teachers is stable, the doctors said. Deputy Commissioner of Police G.S. Anita and Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, Karthikayini, visited the spot and the victims in the TVMCH.

