HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

19 students, 3 teachers injured as van overturns

August 25, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Nineteen children and three teachers of a residential school sustained minor injuries when a van in which they were travelling overturned in Palayamkottai on Friday. Police said 29 students and 5 teachers of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School for the gypsies in Valliyoor had come to Anna Stadium in Palayamkottai on Friday for gymnastics training. When they were returning to the school on Friday evening after the training session, the van overturned as the axle of the vehicle cut-off.  As 19 children and 3 teachers sustained minor injuries, they were rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The condition of the children and the teachers is stable, the doctors said.  Deputy Commissioner of Police G.S. Anita and Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, Karthikayini, visited the spot and the victims in the TVMCH.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.