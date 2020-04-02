19 more, including doctor, in isolation ward

Nineteen more persons, including a doctor from Kayalpattinam, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi recently, have been admitted to isolation wards.

Among them, five are from Kodeeswaran Nagar in Tirunelveli, eight are from Tenkasi, two each from Kayalpattinam and Petmanagar and one each from Kayathar and Authoor in Thoothukudi district. Their blood and swab sample results are awaited.

Meanwhile, the local bodies concerned have started disinfection in areas where their houses are located.

After 27 persons from Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts, who had attended the Delhi meet, tested positive for COVID – 19, the district administrations have started searching for those who accompanied them to Delhi.

Even as 5 COVID-19 positive patients, including four persons who had participated in the religious conference, are undergoing treatment in Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam, the Kanniyakumari district administration has launched search for more after isolating their family members.

Two from Thengaaipattinam, one each from Dennison Street and Velladichivilai and a youth from Manikattipottal, who is working in Chennai airport, have been tested positive for the viral infection and are undergoing treatment now.

Since the police have found that three more persons from Kanniyakumari district have participated in the conference, efforts are on to locate them.

Moreover, their family members and others who were in touch with the COVID – 19 positive patients have been kept in home quarantine.