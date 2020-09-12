19 injured

Kodaikanal

12 September 2020 21:30 IST

Nineteen persons including seven men, eight women and four children suffered multiple injuries when the goods vehicle in which they were travelling toppled at a bend near Thannipaarai on the ghat section on Friday night.

Police said that a group of people from Mannavanoor near here had gone to a temple at Kookaal. While returning, they had hitched a ride on a goods vehicle. Driver Kannan (25) of Mannavanoor is said to have lost control as he was negotiating a bend and the vehicle toppled. The injured were rushed to the Kodaikanal GH. As 11 among them required immediate medical attention, they were shifted to Theni GH. The names of the injured were given as Nandakumar (7), Hari Tharani (4), Velammal (56),Mohini (24), Menaka(28), Neelavathi (35) and Shanti (25).

Kodaikanal police have registered a case.