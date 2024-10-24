19 dogs found dead in different streets in Dindigul

Dindigul Corporation workers were shocked to find 19 stray dogs lying dead in different streets in Poochinaickenpatti under Ward 40, on Thursday morning.

When the sanitary workers set out to clear the garbage they found the animals lying dead in different parts of the ward.

After they alerted the sanitary inspector, the carcasses were removed from the streets.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said that the officials informed the Government veterinary doctor who conducted post-mortem on all the dogs.

He suspected that someone could have poisoned the dogs.

“I have instructed the officials to lodge a police complaint on the issue,” he added.

Stating that Dindigul Corporation has some 7,000 stray dogs, the Commissioner said that efforts were on to vaccinate the dogs with anti-rabies vaccine as a precautionary measure.

Efforts were also being taken to carry out animal birth control as per the guidelines of Animal Welfare Board.