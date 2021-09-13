Madurai

1,881 polling booths in Virudhunagar district as per draft list

Virudhunagar

Seven Assembly constituencies of Virudhunagar district have got a total of 1,881 polling booths as per the draft list of polling booths.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy released the draft list of polling booths as per the instructions of Election Commission.

The list was released in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

As per the draft list, each polling booth will have 1,500 voters.

The number of polling booths in each Assembly constituency is: Rajapalayam 261, Srivilliputtur, 281, Sattur, 283, Sivakasi, 276, Virudhunagar 255, Aruppukottai 252 and Tiruchuli 273.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanaian was present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2021 8:20:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/1881-polling-booths-in-virudhunagar-district-as-per-draft-list/article36437232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY