1,881 polling booths in Virudhunagar district as per draft list

Seven Assembly constituencies of Virudhunagar district have got a total of 1,881 polling booths as per the draft list of polling booths.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy released the draft list of polling booths as per the instructions of Election Commission.

The list was released in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

As per the draft list, each polling booth will have 1,500 voters.

The number of polling booths in each Assembly constituency is: Rajapalayam 261, Srivilliputtur, 281, Sattur, 283, Sivakasi, 276, Virudhunagar 255, Aruppukottai 252 and Tiruchuli 273.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanaian was present.