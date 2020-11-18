188 relief camps ready in Tirunelveli district

Tirunelveli

The district administration has kept ready 188 temporary relief camps and 7 multipurpose relief centers in the coastal areas to receive the people to be relocated due to flooding during this monsoon, Collector V. Vishnu has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday evening after chairing a meeting with the officials from departments of revenue, rural development, public works, fire and rescue, public health, TANGEDCO etc. to discuss the precautionary measures put in place, Mr. Vishnu said the district administration had taken every possible step to mitigate monsoon-related woes. A total of 188 temporary relief camps had been kept ready across the district to relocate the public from affected areas.

Moreover, seven multi-purpose relief centers were ready in the coastal areas to receive the relocated population.

Though the district had received 61.93% rainfall against its annual average rainfall, the Manimuthar dam has only 53% water against its maximum storage level of 5,511 mcft and Papanasam dam has 72% water.

The officials attached to the revenue, horticulture and agriculture have been directed to jointly inspect the crop loss, if any, due to downpour or flood so as to ensure early disbursal of relief.

The public could contact the call centre through 1077, 0462 – 2501012 / 2500191 in case of rain-related problems. Moreover, rain-related WhatsApp messages could be sent to District Collector’s Office (63740 01902), taluk offices at Tirunelveli (94450 00671), Palayamkottai (94450 00669), Maanur (94422 14727), Cheranmahadevi (97515 01322), Ambasamudram (94450 00672), Nanguneri (90805 89731), Radhapuram (96777 81680) and Thisaiyanvilai (99443 06770).

“The district has not witnessed any significant damage to any property so far during this monsoon. However, all arrangements have been put in place to face any situation,” Mr. Vishnu said.