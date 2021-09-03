188 polling booths for rural local body polls in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar district administration would set up 188 polling booths for the ordinary election to 54 posts of rural local bodies that are lying vacant till June 2021.

After releasing the voter list for the election at an all party meeting held here on Friday, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the electoral roll was prepared based on the voter list of Assembly election as on March 19, 2021.

The voter lists have been published at the rural local bodies that were going for the election.

People who wish to include their name in the voter list should submit applications to the Electoral Registration Officer of the respective Assembly Constituency. The applications would be received till the last date of receiving nomination for the rural local body and a supplementary voter list would be released, the statement said.

Model code of conduct would come into force in the areas where elections would be held as and when the State Election Commission notified the election schedule.

District Superintendent of Police M. Manohar, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), Thilagavathi, Personal Assistant (Elections) to the Collector, A. Chandrasekaran, and representatives of recognised political parties were present.