18.50 tonnes of ration rice seized; 2 arrested

TIRUNELVELI

The Civil Supplies CID police have seized 18.50 tonnes of ration rice and arrested two persons in this connection.

According to Civil Supplies CID police, a mini cargo vehicle was stopped when they were conducting vehicle check near at Melapalayam cattle market on Friday. As 1,500 kg of ration rice had been loaded in the vehicle in 30 bags, the police team arrested driver Valathiraj, 23, of Rajavallipuram near here.

Based on the information extracted from Valathiraj during interrogation, the police team also seized 17 tonnes of ration rice stocked near Thaazhaiyooththu allegedly by A. Udaiyar 39, of Ram Nagar in Thaazhaiyooththu besides arresting Udaiyar.

Police said Valathiraj and Udaiyar had collected ration rice from the public to be smuggled to Kerala