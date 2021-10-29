₹1.84-crore loans given to SHGs

Loans to the tune of ₹1.84 crore were given to 53 self-help groups attached to the Eco Development Committees of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust (GOMBRT) for alternative livelihood of fishermen.

Handing over the loan to beneficiaries at a function held at Maappillaiyoorani near here on Friday, Assistant Collector (Training) Srutanjay Narayanan said the public should join hands with the forest personnel in conserving the marine resources.

He urged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the loans for improving their living conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, District Forest Officer and Director, GOMBRT, Abhishek Tomar said the public should alert the forest personnel if they came to know about poaching of banned marine resources. Since the GOMBRT was working on providing alternative livelihood to the fishermen or their family members, due skill development training would be imparted to them for starting their business ventures.

Steps were being taken to open a showroom near Sri Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur for showcasing the products being manufactured by the self-help groups being nurtured by the GOMBRT, Mr. Tomar said.

Forest Range Officer, GOMBRT, Raghuvaran, Deputy Regional Officers, GOMBRT, Rajkumar and Arun Kumar were present.