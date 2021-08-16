1,801 petitions addressed in 100 days

Focus is on rural development, says Collector

Out of the 4,412 petitions received through the ‘Chief Minister in Your Constituency’ initiative in the district, 1,801 had been addressed by the Collectorate, in the first 100 days of DMK government, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

In a press meet here on Monday, he elaborated on various achievements of the district administration in the past 100 days, after the new government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took over.

A majority of the petitions were addressed to the revenue, employment and rural development departments. The revenue department had given 91 free house site pattas at a cost of ₹89.18 lakh. Pension benefits for 141 old age people to the tune of ₹16.92 lakh were given. The employment department will provide skill training and initiate programmes to help participation in competitive examinations to 871 eligible people.

The district administration also focused considerably on rural development. It had spent about ₹29.42 crore towards road-laying, water schemes and other developmental programmes in villages. After a gap of 12 years, water from Mullaperiyar dam and Vaigai dam were released for irrigation on June 1 itself. It benefited about 9,704 hectares of land this year. As many as 476 crop loans were given to the tune of ₹40.2 crores.

The district also had 379 children who had lost either one or both of their parents to COVID-19. A relief fund of ₹5 lakh was given to five children who had lost both their parents; a report on 179 other children had been prepared and sent for approval, the Collector further said.