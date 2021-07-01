1,800 liquor bottles seized

The district police seized 1,800 liquor bottles from a private farm at Devadanapatti near here on Thursday.

Following specific information, Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre ordered a special team to check on the inputs.

Periyakulam DSP Muthukumar, Inspector Muthumani and others zeroed in on the farm at Pullakkapatti. A search by the team led to unearthing of 1,800 bottles, all from Goa and Karnataka. Each was a 750 ml bottle.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the liquor bottles from other States were to be sent to an address in Kerala, but the carriers had to stock them in a private farm as surveillance at Tamil Nadu-Kerala border check posts had been intensified by police.

A hunt was on to nab the suspects and the liquor bottles were seized from the farm.