1,800 kg of ration rice seized in Madurai

November 16, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Madurai

Sundar S 5988

The Madurai unit of Food Cell - Crime Investigation Department has seized 1,800 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled in a vehicle at Arapalayam on Wednesday. According to Food Cell sources, during a vehicle check conducted at Arapalayam Road junction, a cargo vehicle was intercepted and 36 bags of ration rice, each weighing about 50kgs, were found in the vehicle. The sleuths arrested the driver, S. Arun kumar, 22, of Kamarajar Salai and were on the lookout for S. Prabhu, who was absconding.

