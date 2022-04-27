1,800 kg of PDS rice seized

Civil Supplies — Criminal Investigation Department sleuths from Madurai have seized 1,800 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled in a cargo vehicle, and arrested two persons near Tirumangalam on Wednesday.

According to sources, acting on a tip-off, the sleuths checked vehicles on Peraiyur-Tirumangalam Road and stopped a cargo vehicle. They found 45 bags of PDS rice, each weighing about 40 kg, in the vehicle. They arrested rice mill owner S. Muthu, 40, of Mela Anupanadi Housing Board Colony and vehicle owner M. Arunachalam, 26, of Valayankulam in this connection.