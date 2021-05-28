1.80 lakh vaccinated in Tirunelveli district: Speaker Appavu

28 May 2021 19:45 IST

As number of fresh COVID-19 cases from Radhapuram area is on the rise, special vaccination camps are being organised in Radhapuram and Thisaiyanvilai taluks.

Inaugurating a special vaccination camp at Thisaiyanvilai on Friday, Speaker M. Appavu said vaccination was being done actively across the district to save the public from COVID-19. While 1.80 lakh persons had been vaccinated in the district till Thursday (May 27), only 3,000 persons from Radhapuram area had received the vaccination and hence special camps were being organised in Radhapuram Assembly constituency to protect everyone from the viral infection.

“In Radhapuram and Thisaiyanvilai taluks, special vaccination camps are being organised at four places – RC Higher Secondary School, Koodankulam, Our Lady of Snows Church premises, Kallikulam, Nehru Auditorium, Thisaiyanvilai and Government High School, Radhapuram. Since the district administration has adequate stocks of vaccines, the public should come forward to get vaccinated at the earliest,” Mr. Appavu said.

The Speaker said the COVID Care Centres each with 200 oxygen-supported beds would be ready in Universal Engineering College near Valliyoor and St. Antony’s College of Education at Kumarapuram near Mannaarpuram Junction would be ready in a couple of days.

He said vaccination in Radhapuram and Thisaiyanvilai taluks would be done actively in the days to come in a phased manner.

“This vaccination camp is being organised to cover all age groups, especially van, car and cargo vehicle drivers, so that the spread of the viral infection in Radhpauram area can be checked effectively,” Mr. Appavu noted.