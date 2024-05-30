ADVERTISEMENT

₹1.80 lakh unaccounted money found in Sub-Registrar Office in Karungalakudi in Madurai district

Published - May 30, 2024 09:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A surprise check conducted at the office of Sub-Registrar, Karungalakudi led to seizure of ₹1.80 lakh unaccounted money on Thursday.

Madurai unit of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) got a credible information that officials in the SRO were collecting bribe through brokers and document writers for registration of documents.

Based on the information, a joint surprise check was conducted by DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Sathyaseelan, Inspector of Police Ramesh Prabhu and Madurai District Inspection Cell Officer Singaravelan at around 2 p.m.

During the check, the officials found unaccounted money to the tune of ₹1,80,700 at the record room of the office. They seized the money and further enquiry is unde way.

