GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

₹1.80 lakh unaccounted money found in Sub-Registrar Office in Karungalakudi in Madurai district

Published - May 30, 2024 09:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A surprise check conducted at the office of Sub-Registrar, Karungalakudi led to seizure of ₹1.80 lakh unaccounted money on Thursday.

Madurai unit of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) got a credible information that officials in the SRO were collecting bribe through brokers and document writers for registration of documents.

Based on the information, a joint surprise check was conducted by DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Sathyaseelan, Inspector of Police Ramesh Prabhu and Madurai District Inspection Cell Officer Singaravelan at around 2 p.m.

During the check, the officials found unaccounted money to the tune of ₹1,80,700 at the record room of the office. They seized the money and further enquiry is unde way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.