18-year-old youth kills relative in Madurai city

February 09, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MADURAI

A 25-year-old man was allegedly murdered by one his relatives at his house at Thathaneri in Madurai during the early hours on Friday.

Police said, the accused A. Senthil Kumar (18) of Andipatty in Theni district, was a murder case accused. It was in 2022, the Theni police registered a case against him for allegedly murdering his elder brother.

While he was later released on bail, he was sent to his relative’s house in Madurai. Here, he was working in a shop along with his relative S. Karthik (25).

It is said that the accused was undergoing treatment as he was mentally unstable. In this situation, when Senthil Kumar and Karthik were sleeping at the house, the former allegedly smashed Karthik’s head with a big stone and killed him.

Police sources said the accused fled the scene. Sellur police have registered a case against him.