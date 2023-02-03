ADVERTISEMENT

18-year-old woman stabbed to death in Madurai

February 03, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Madurai

A 18-year-old woman, M. Varsha, was stabbed to death allegedly by her estranged husband on Chappanikoil Street on Friday.

The police said the victim had gone to a grocery shop near her house and was walking on the street, when a man wearing helmet, waylaid her and stabbed her at around 1.30 p.m. She sustained multiple stab injuries and was taken to the Government Rajaji hospital but died on the way.

Varsha fell in love with Palani of Jaihindpuram and had eloped with him in September 2022, said police. After marrying him, they appeared before the police. Suddenly, she preferred to go with her parents. But, she soon went with her husband again and separated from him after more than a month.

After Varsha lodged a police complaint stating that she was being harassed by her husband, Palani gave an undertaking that he would go for mutual divorce and not disturb her anymore, the police said. South Gate police are searching for the accused.

