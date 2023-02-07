18 turtles seized in Ramanathapuram

February 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Forest Department officials seized 18 turtles that were being smuggled by two persons at Vazhuthur near here on Monday.

According to department sources, a team of officials from Forest Protection Squad, led by Assistant Conservator of Forests Ganesalingam, intercepted a two-wheeler and inquired the two persons, including a juvenile, riding it.

The officials found that they were carrying 17 Indian Black Turtles and one Indian Flapshell Turtle, which are scheduled species under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, for their meat. The duo were handed over to the officials of Ramanathapuram Wildlife Forest Range, and they were later produced before a court.

The fresh water turtles were released into water by Forest Range Officer M.P. Senthil Kumar and Forester M.G.S. Rajeshkumar as per the instruction of Wildlife Warden Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar.