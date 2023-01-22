HamberMenu
18 tonnes of ration rice seized

January 22, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A lorry proceeding to Kerala with 18 tonnes of ration rice was seized at Puliyarai check-post on Sunday.

 Police said a lorry proceeding from Virudhunagar district to Kerala was intercepted at Puliyarai check-post on Sunday. As the police checked the lorry, they found that 18 tonnes of ration rice had been loaded in the vehicle.

 The police subsequently arrested lorry driver Santhosh Kumar, 44, of Panaiyankodu in Kollodu taluk in Kerala. He told the police that he was taking the ration rice from Virudhunagar district to Thiruvananthapuram.

 Further investigations are on.

