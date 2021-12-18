18 teams to inspect school buildings across Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

18 December 2021 19:09 IST

HM, correspondent and contractor remanded in judicial custody

The Headmistress of Schaffter Higher Secondary School, its correspondent and the contractor, who were arrested by the police on Friday in connection with the wall collapse in which three students were killed, were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday morning.

After being produced before Judicial Magistrate V Jaiganesh at his residence around 6.30 a.m. by the Tirunelveli Junction police, they trio was remanded in judicial custody till December 31.

While correspondent R. P. J. Selvakumar and contractor John Kennedy were lodged in the Srivaikundam Sub-Jail, Headmistress B.V. Persis Gnanaselvi, who complained of chest pain on Friday evening, has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Her condition is said to be stable. The three were arrested based on a complaint from Revenue Inspector Mari Durai.

Meanwhile, Collector V. Vishnu has formed 18 teams for inspecting government, government-aided and private school buildings across the district - four teams in Tirunelveli Corporation area and the rest in other areas in the district.

Teams of officials

‘The teams, comprising officials and engineers from the departments of Revenue, Rural Development, Corporation, Town Panchayat, Municipality and Education, will inspect the strength of school buildings and submit reports. Based on the findings of the inspection, further course of action will be taken,” said Mr. Vishnu.

The first meeting of the team members was held at the Collectorate on Saturday with District Revenue Officer A. Perumal in the chair.

“The inspection teams have been instructed to start their work immediately and submit their reports at the earliest so that the decision on demolishing the weak structures will be taken within a couple of days,” Mr. Vishnu said.