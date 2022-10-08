18 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 08, 2022 21:39 IST

Under the jurisdiction of Dindigul Taluk police, burglars decamped with 18 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house in G.S. Nagar in Dindigul.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the complainant M. Ravichandran, 57, along with his wife had left for Bengaluru to visit his son on September 27.

Upon his return on Saturday morning, he found the front door broken and 18 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing from two almirahs.

A case has been registered. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad inspected the crime scene, while further investigation is on, the police stated.

