18 postive patients discharged from TVMCH

Eighteen positive patients, who were undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, have been discharged since Tuesday night.

Thirteen of them, eight from Melapalayam, one each from Seythunganallur in Thoothukudi district, Tirunelveli Town and Palayamkottai and two from Kalakkad, were discharged around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Five patients, one from Melapalayam and the remaining four from Kodeeswaran Nagar in Tirunelveli Town, left for home on Wednesday.

The patients had attended a religious conclave in Delhi and tested positive on their return and were admitted to the hospital on March 24.

On Tuesday night, health officials told the 13 discharged patients that they should be in home quarantine for the next 14 days and take all mandatory measures to prevent infection to others.They also asked them to stay in a nearby Muslim Orphanage Committee during the period, but the request was rejected.

When the officials insisted, an argument broke out. An MDMK functionary, K.M.A. Nizam, pacified the patients, who agreed to be in strict home quarantine. Finally, they were allowed to leave around 10.30 p.m.

“Though the nasal droplets of the infected persons do not have virus, their stools will have loads of it, which may continue for the next five weeks even after recovery from respiratory symptoms. Hence, they should be in home quarantine for the next two weeks,” said a TVMCH doctor.

“The toilets used by them should be cleaned with disinfectants,” the doctor added.

Two discharged

In Thoothukudi, two positive patients from Kayalpattinam, including a doctor, who were undergoing treatment in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, were discharged on Wednesday evening in the presence of Collector Sandeep Nanduri.

“They have been asked to be in home quarantine at least two weeks,” said Mr. Sandeep, who cheered the duo along with doctors as they left the hospital premises.

Dean Thiruvasagamani and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani were present.