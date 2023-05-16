ADVERTISEMENT

18 passengers injured in accident

May 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Eighteen passengers of a private bus were injured when the bus hit from behind a lorry near Eppothumvendraan on Thoothukudi – Madurai Highway on Tuesday evening.

 Police said a private bus was proceeding from Thoothukudi to Kovilpatti with driver Sivakumar, 50, of Idaiyarkaadu near Srivaikundam in the district manoeuvring the bus. When the bus was crossing Manjanaickenpatti intersection, the bus hit from behind a lorry in which 18 persons, including Sivakumar, were injured. Three women passengers suffered serious injuries.

As the villagers informed the Eppthumvendraan police, rescue operation was started immediately and the police sent the injured to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

 Eppthumvendraan police have registered a case.

