₹18 lakh burgled from textile shop in Karaikudi

In a major heist, ₹18 lakh was burgled from the locker of a textiles showroom here in the early hours of Tuesday.

The crime came to light on Tuesday morning when the workers returned for duty.

Police said the shop was closed by midnight of Monday. The cash was kept in the locker and the keys were with the cashier. When the workers reported for duty at around 9 p.m., they found the locker broken open. However, the locks of the shutter of the shop were intact.

The police suspect that the burglars could have gained entry into the shop from the terrace. They were perplexed as to how the culprits could act with so much of precision in terms of the limited period of time they had to break several locks to lay their hands on valuables.

The hard disc of the closed circuit television camera network from the shop was also taken away by the burglars.

Karaikudi North police are investigating.