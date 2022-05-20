18 injured in jallikattu event

Eighteen persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Ayyapatti near Natham in Dindigul district on Friday.

Revenue Divisional Officer Premkumar and Tahsildar Suganthi flagged off the event held as part of the Kaliamman-Karuppusamy temple festival.

More than 430 bulls brought from various districts, including Madurai, Sivaganga, Tiruchi and Pudukottai participated while over 270 bull tamers competed in the event.

Prizes including gold and silver coins, silver utensils, cupboards, cots, bicycles, and baby goats were awarded to the best bulls and tamers.

The injured were treated by the medical team on the spot.

Police who were on duty ensured smooth conduct of the event.