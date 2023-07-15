₹18 crore-worth land of Bhagavathi Amman Temple retrieved in Kanniyakumari

July 15, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department has retrieved 36 cents of land, estimated at ₹18 crore, belonging to Sri Bhagavathi Amman temple in Kanniyakumari district.

The land near the temple, which was used as ‘food grain storage point’ in ancient times, was given to Venkatachalam to conduct prayers by devotees visiting the temple from various parts of the country. However, Venkatachalam, who initially followed the conditions laid down by the temple administration, allegedly prepared a fake document and approached the Kanniyakumari District Civil Court seeking permanent injunction against interference by the temple administration in his activities on the land. Moreover, several petitions were also filed in the court in a bid to restrain the temple administration from taking possession of the land from Venkatachalam.

Hence, under Section 78 of HR and CE Act, the temple administration filed a case against Venkatchalam in the Court of Joint Commissioner of HR and CE, Tirunelveli, to retrieve its land. Subsequently, the court directed the temple administration to take possession of the land.

Opposing the order, Vedantam, president, Viswa Hindu Vidhya Kendra, filed a revision petition in the Court of Joint Commissioner of HR and CE. Even as the Joint Commissioner completed the trial on the revision petition, he filed a case in the Madras High Court with the prayer that the Joint Commissioner should not deliver his judgment on the revision petition.

However, the Madras High Court dismissed his plea saying that there was no bar on executing the Joint Commissioner’s judgment on the case under Section 78 of the HR and CE Act.

Armed with the order and the backing of police and revenue officials, HR and CE officials on Friday retrieved the 36 cents of land belonging to the temple.

“It was a long drawn legal battle as the HR and CE Department had to face a few influential persons in court. It is a morale-boosting victory for us,” said T. Rathnavel Pandian, Joint Commissioner of HR and CE, Kanniyakumari.