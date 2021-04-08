18 containment streets identified in Madurai city

‘Nobody residing with a positive person can leave their residence’

Madurai Corporation has identified 18 streets in the city with three or more positive cases to undertake containment measures there.

Officials began barricading the streets on Thursday to restrict movement of residents.

City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan said the streets included Thirupalai, K. Pudur, K.K. Nagar, Kamarajar Salai, Arasaradi, Pasumalai, New Vilangudi, Karisalkulam, Nehru Nagar, Surya Nagar, Sammattipuram, Villapuram and South Gate.

Nobody residing with a COVID-19 positive person could leave their residence. Volunteers would be deployed near containment streets to help supply essential commodities to families living there. One volunteer would also be deployed to note down vehicles entering and exiting the streets.

Ward-level data obtained from the Corporation showed that the city had 571 active cases as on April 7. Among the four zones, Zone 2 had the highest number of cases (218). Palanganatham had the highest number of active cases at 29. It was followed by Melamadai with 27.

Thirupalai had 26 active cases and KK Nagar 24. Wards such as Meenambalpuram, Ponnagaram, Alagaradi, North Krishnan Koil and Subramaniyapuram had no active cases as on April 7.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association president K. Senthil stressed the importance of wearing face masks, frequently washing hands and avoiding crowded places to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“At present, cases are spreading rapidly and, hence, it is important that all those aged above 45 get themselves vaccinated," he said.