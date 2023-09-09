18 cases settled at lok adalat held at High Court

September 09, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

A total of 18 cases were settled at the lok adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹ 4.41 crore. The lok adalat was conducted by the High Court Legal Services Committee.

A total of five lok adalat benches heard the listed cases at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The benches were presided over by Justice S. Srimathy, Justice R. Vijayakumar, Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan, Justice K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi and Justice P. Vadamalai.

At the lok adalat held at the Madurai district court, a total of 11,538 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹ 28.23 crore. As many as 2,163 cases were settled in Dindigul district and the total settled amount was ₹ 8.51 crore. A total of 586 cases were settled in Ramanathapuram district and the total settled amount was ₹ 5.01 crore.

In Sivaganga district, a total of 1,952 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹ 3.85 crore. A total of 2,342 cases were settled in Theni district and the total settled amount was ₹ 17.66 crore. The award amounts were handed over to the beneficiaries. The lok adalats were conducted by district-level and taluk-level legal services committees.

