HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

18 cases settled at lok adalat held at High Court

September 09, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Settlement amount being handed over to a litigant at the lok adalat held in Madurai district court on Saturday.

Settlement amount being handed over to a litigant at the lok adalat held in Madurai district court on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A total of 18 cases were settled at the lok adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹ 4.41 crore. The lok adalat was conducted by the High Court Legal Services Committee.

A total of five lok adalat benches heard the listed cases at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The benches were presided over by Justice S. Srimathy, Justice R. Vijayakumar, Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan, Justice K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi and Justice P. Vadamalai.

At the lok adalat held at the Madurai district court, a total of 11,538 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹ 28.23 crore. As many as 2,163 cases were settled in Dindigul district and the total settled amount was ₹ 8.51 crore. A total of 586 cases were settled in Ramanathapuram district and the total settled amount was ₹ 5.01 crore.

In Sivaganga district, a total of 1,952 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹ 3.85 crore. A total of 2,342 cases were settled in Theni district and the total settled amount was ₹ 17.66 crore. The award amounts were handed over to the beneficiaries. The lok adalats were conducted by district-level and taluk-level legal services committees.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.