18 cases of energy theft detected

At least 18 cases of power theft were detected in Virudhunagar and Madurai Electricity Distribution Circle by the Enforcement Division of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) during the course of a raid conducted recently.

The thefts were detected in Kariapatti, Tiruchuli and Pandalgudi in Virudhunagar district and in Tirumangalam in Madurai district. A total penalty of ₹ 6.71 lakh was levied on the erring consumers to offset the loss incurred by Tangedco due to the power theft.

The consumers admitted to the offence and chose to compound the case. They remitted a total sum of ₹48,000 to avoid criminal proceedings. No police complaint was lodged. People can report energy theft offences to the Executive Engineer (Enforcement - Madurai) on 94430 37508.