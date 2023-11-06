HamberMenu
1.79 lakh cattle to be vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease in Virudhunagar district

November 06, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Collector V.P. Jayaseelan inspecting vaccination of cattle against foot-and-mouth disease at Chinna Maruloothu in Virudhunagar on Monday.

A total of 1.79 lakh cows and buffaloes would be vaccinated against against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Virudhunagar district.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan formally inaugurated the fourth round of vaccination at Chinna Maruloothu village on Monday.

He said that FMD was caused by a virus which would lead to farmers incurring economic loss. The disease would result in the cattle suffering from wounds on its mouth and legs. Besides, the animals would suffer due to fever and could not eat fodder. Pregnant animals would face abortions.

The disease would spread through air and from one animal to another in a shed. Though it would not cause immediate death of the animal, it would affect their productivity. The disease would particularly affect the hybrid animals.

The disease is widely reported during winter season and it would spread fast through animals which are taken from one place to another and through the milk, urine, dung and saliva of the unvaccinated animals and cattle sheds that are not hygienically maintained.

The fourth round of vaccination drive, under National Animal Disease Control Programme, would be taken up free of cost till November 26. All the cows, bulls and calves aged above four months would be vaccinated on the camps to be held in each village.

Joint Directors (Animal Husbandry), Theophilus Roger, Kovilraja, Assistant Directors, Venkatesan, Kaleeswari, were among those who were present.

