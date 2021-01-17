178 health workers get vaccinated on day two

Madurai

17 January 2021 20:01 IST

Madurai has received 23,100 doses of Covishield

A total of 178 health workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 on the second day until 5 p.m. at five centres across the district on Sunday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the State-wide COVID-19 vaccination at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here on Saturday. The vaccination is being carried out for health workers at five centres in the district - GRH, Melur Government Hospital, Tirumangalam GH, and Primary Health Centres at Kallandiri and Samayanallur. Each of these centres can administer the vaccine to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries in a day.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said that on Sunday 51 health workers were vaccinated at GRH, 67 at Melur GH, 58 at Tirumangalam GH and two at the PHC at Kallandhiri. However, no beneficiary was vaccinated at the PHC in Samayanallur.

On the first day of vaccination, 190 health workers, including 92 doctors, were vaccinated in the district, he added.

The district has received 23,100 doses of Covishield vaccine. Around 8,000 government health workers have been identified in the district for vaccination. “In the private sector, so far around 3,000 health workers have been identified in the district. The enumeration process in the private sector is still underway,” he added.

GRH Dean J. Sangumani, who was vaccinated on Saturday, said that around 5,400 health workers had been identified for COVID-19 vaccination at GRH. He said that the vaccination would be held on all days in a week at the GRH. Two counters were set up at the hospital for the exercise, he added.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association president K. Senthil, who was administered the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine in Madurai on Saturday, said that the fear around getting vaccinated was unwarranted. Till date, there have been no major reports of the vaccination having caused any adverse effects on anybody, he said.