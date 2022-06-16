178 bank accounts of ganja smugglers, peddlers frozen in Thoothukudi

Following seizure of 86 kg ganja from 124 people this year, the district police have frozen 178 bank accounts of ganja smugglers and peddlers and their close relatives.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan has said that police special teams led by Deputy Superintendents of Police that were deployed across the district to check smuggling and sale of ganja and banned tobacco products seized 5,561 Kg of banned tobacco products from 896 people and 862 cases were registered since January last. Also, 18 vehicles were confiscated from the arrested persons.

Similarly, 86 kg ganja was seized from 124 people and 80 cases were registered against them. Police also seized 21 vehicles used for smuggling and selling the banned substances.

“The most important aspect of the cases is the freezing of the accounts of ganja smugglers, peddlers and their close relatives. We have frozen 178 accounts and 27 people have been detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act,” Dr. Balaji Saravanan said.

On seizure of illegally sold liquor, he said 4,545 litres were confiscated from 2,294 people and 20 vehicles were seized.