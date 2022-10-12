177 criminals detained under Goondas in Tirunelveli district

The Hindu Bureau
October 12, 2022 18:54 IST

Superintendent of police, P. Saravanan handing over recovered mobile phones in Palayamkottai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

TIRUNELVELI

While 177 criminals have been detained under the Goondas Act since January this year, 450 anti-socials have been included in the list of ‘history-sheeters’ based on their involvement in criminal activities in the district and other places, P. Saravanan, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, has said.

 Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after handing over 101 stolen or lost mobile phones, worth about Rs. 14 lakh, to the rightful owners, he said hardcore criminals, who had come out from the jail after serving the sentence, were being monitored closely while those indulging in unlawful activities were being booked and arrested. The Station House Officers had been instructed to pursue pending criminal cases actively so as to bring it to the logical conclusion by getting conviction in the court.

 “Most of the criminals from the district are behind bars now,” he said.

 The SP said the police had recovered 486 lost or stolen mobile phones, worth about Rs. 64.21 lakh, to be restored to the owners in the past nine months.

 Moreover, 20 victims of online frauds had been given Rs. 10.68 lakh after recovering the amount from the fraudsters, whose 109 bank accounts with 92.99 lakh had been frozen, Mr. Saravanan said.

