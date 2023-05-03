1,766 kg of artificially ripened mangoes seized and destroyed

May 03, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Officials attached to the Department of Food Safety seized 1,766 kg of mangoes reportedly ripened with ethylene gas and destroyed it on Tuesday.

According to District Designated Officer of Food Safety S. Mariappan, the officials raided mango storage points in Thoothukudi and Kovilpatti on Tuesday following information about artificial ripening of mangoes, which has not been prescribed by the Department of Food Safety.

While 286 kg of mangoes were seized from a godown in Thoothukudi, 1,480 Kg of mangoes was seized at a raid in Kovilpatti, all ripened with ethylene, which had been sprinkled on the fruits by dissolving the chemicals. The seized fruits were destroyed in the presence of the public.

While ‘ethylene gas chamber’ can be used for ripening of mangoes, spraying of ethylene can also be employed for this purpose where gas chamber facility is not available. If ethylene has to be sprayed, spraying should be completed first and the fruits stored in 75% of the room and half-a-feet away from the walls of the room. The room should be opened 24 hours later to get ripened mangoes. If ethephon has to be used, the solution should be kept in small plastic boxes with holes along with 10 kg mangoes in tightly closed separate boxes.

“However, spraying of ethylene on mangoes or keeping ethylene dissolved water with the fruits for ripening is banned. The consumers, to ward off the evil effects of these chemicals, should wash the mangoes in running water or soak it in water for about an hour. The fruits should not have black spots and have green and yellow spots. If you can buy from a known vendor, it will be great and consume the fruits within two days of purchase after keeping it in room temperature,” Dr. Mariappan prescribed.

He also appealed to the public to register their complaints through 94440 42322 and it would be kept annonymous.