1,742 schools reopen in Virudhunagar district

June 13, 2022 21:27 IST

All schools in Virudhunagar district reopened on Monday with students enthusiastically coming back to the institutions, where teachers gave them a warm welcome.

Textbooks were distributed to students of Classes I - X in government and aided schools. Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inspected Virudhunagar Municipal Muslim Middle School and distributed chocolates to the students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have kept textbooks ready at 1,742 schools for distribution to students,” said Chief Educational Officer A. Gnanagowri.

Schools would reopen for Class XII on June 20 as valuation of answer scripts for Class XI was still going. The date of reopening of Class XI would be announced after the results for Class X examinations were published, she said.

Ms. Gnanagowri said special coaching under ‘Ennum, Ezhuthum’ scheme for students of Classes I - III would be taken up to help them pick up the subjects which they could not properly follow during the online teaching sessions.

Admission to Classes VI and IX for students who came out of elementary schools and middle schools respectively was also under way, she added.