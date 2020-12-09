174 stolen mobile phones recovered, returned to owners

09 December 2020 18:05 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan handed over 114 mobile phones, worth about ₹ 13 lakh, to the rightful owners here on Wednesday after the Cyber Crime Wing police recovered the communication gadgets.

So far, the police have recovered 164 stolen mobile phones as 50 phones were handed over to the owners on October 8 last.

Based on the complaints received in all the police stations of the district, the Cyber Crime Wing police, led by Sub-Inspector Rajarathnam, recovered the phones with the help of the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers.

Handing over the recovered mobile phones, Mr. Manivannan appealed to the public not to store in the phones their personal photographs, bank account details, credit / debit card details etc. as it could be misused by the anti-social elements on stealing the phones.

“Since these information and the photos can be used for nefarious activities, such sensitive data should not be stored in the phones,” Mr. Manivannan said.

In a similar event organised in Thoothukudi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu handed over 60 phones, worth about ₹ 6 lakh, to the owners in the presence of Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar. So far, the 162 stolen phones have been recovered in the district as 102 phones were returned to the owners by Mr. Jayakumar on October 15.