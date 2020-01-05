170 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash robbed at gun point

Robbers looted 170 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹2 lakh in cash from the house of a building contractor under Koodal Pudur police station limits on December 27.

Police said the robbery happened when the contractor and his wife were at home and the robbers allegedly threatened the victims at gun point. As per the complaint lodged by Solai Gunasekaran, 48, of Appadurai Nagar First Street in Koodal Pudur, a five-member group knocked at his house late in the night and introduced themselves as police personnel, claiming to conduct a search. Sources in the police said that a woman was also part of the group and after gaining entry into the house, one of them drew out a pistol and threatened Gunasekaran to give the keys of the cupboard where jewels and cash were kept.

“As the victim is a contractor who has been doing construction work for government projects, we suspect the robbery must be a handiwork of a business rival, who would have staged the crime with the help of an insider,” said a police official involved in the investigation.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that the group had forcefully taken the victim in his own car till Othakadai and fled under the cover of darkness. “They had also robbed important documents relating to the business and properties owned by the victim,” said the police.

“We are examining the footage of CCTV at the house and have secured fingerprints from the scene of crime. Further investigation will reveal the identity of the gang members,” said the official and added that they were also examining the reason for delay in reporting the incident to the police. Whether it was a pre-planned crime by the suspected group, who had knowledge against the complainant’s profile or it was an insider’s job to divert the attention was also being examined. The incident has created a flutter of fear among the residents of the locality, situated in the outskirts of the city.