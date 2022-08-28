17-year-old boy dies in freak accident

Special Correspondent Ramanathapuram
August 28, 2022 21:39 IST

The body of a 17-year-old boy, V. Jagan alias Dharmarajan, was chopped into two parts by a ploughing machine after he had an accidental fall from a tractor ploughing a farm land in Manichiyendal near here on Sunday.

The police said that Jagan, who was studying in 11th standard, along with his friend, Sukran (18), were driving the tractor on a land belonging to Sukran.

The police said that both the boys were playful while operating the tractor even as it was ploughing with the ploughing machine.

As the lungi of Jagan got stuck, he slipped from the mudguard of the rear tyre of the tractor and came under the ploughing machine. The machine cut his body into two and his lower hip was ripped apart, killing him on the spot.

