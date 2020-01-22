17 injured in Ulagampatti jallikattu

DINDIGUL

In a jallikattu held at St. Antony’s Church in Ulagampatti near here on Wednesday, 17 persons were injured, including 11 bull tamers, two spectators, three bull owners and one committee member.

Six of them were referred to the Dindigul Government Hospital, as they suffered deep punctures in various parts of the body.

A total of 548 bulls were released from the vadivasal and about 400 tamers took part in the event and tried to subdue the animals.

Three ambulances and two medical teams were kept ready. The injured were treated by the medical teams.

The six admitted to Dindigul GH included Innasi Muthu, 40, of Ulagampatti, Lakshmanan, 23, of Poolampatti, Palani, 55, of Kuttathu avarampatti, Vijay, 23, of Vadipatti, Viji, 27, a transgender from Manaparai and Naveen Kumar, 21 of Alanganallur. Some of them suffered deep punctures on the shoulders, chest, thighs and abdomen.

About 300 police personnel were deployed for security and over 20,000 people visited the jallikattu.