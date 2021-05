TIRUNELVELI

09 May 2021 22:02 IST

A shepherd lost 17 of his goats when lightning struck them at Mela Prancheri village near Manur on Sunday evening.

Police said Chelladurai (52) had taken his goats to the fields for grazing. Around 5 p.m., it started raining and lightning struck the goats killing them on the spot. The villagers demanded compensation for the shepherd.

