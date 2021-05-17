17 deaths recorded in Madurai

Madurai

A total of 1,288 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Madurai district on Monday.

As per the health bulletin, 17 deaths were recorded on Monday, taking the district’s toll to 690.

A total of 679 persons were discharged from different hospitals.

Virudhunagar

The number of new positive cases in Virudhunagar district fell below 300 after a gap of nine days to stand at 222 on Monday, when 350 people were discharged from various hospitals.

The district reported four more deaths at different hospitals on May 14 and 15. Two of the victims were men aged 34 and 49 and the two others were women aged 38 and 67. With this, the death toll in the district rose to 286.