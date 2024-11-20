16th Finance Commission team inspect various development works in Ramanathapuram

Chairman and members of 16th Finance Commission on Wednesday inspected various developmental works in Ramanathapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman Arvind Panagariya and members, Annie George Mathew and Manoj Panda, inspected the houses constructed under Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme at Peikarumbu in Thangachimadam panchayat.

The Chairman also interacted with the beneficiaries and asked about the benefits of the scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then they inspected various works completed and taken up under the 15th Finance Commission funds.

The team also inspected the new bus stand building under construction at Ramanathapuram at cost of ₹20 crore. They sought details from the officials, led by Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon about the infrastructure facilities planned in the new bus stand building.

Later, they inspected the drinking water scheme being implemented under AMRUT and Jal Jeevan Mission in Ramanathapuram town.

Special Officer, 16th Finance Commissioner, Brajendra Navnit, Finance Secretary S. Nagarajan, Director, Rural Development Department, P. Ponnaiah, Director of Municipal Administration, S. Sivaraj were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.