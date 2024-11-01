GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,690 tonnes of garbage lifted in three days from 100 wards in Madurai city; Commissioner imposes fine of ₹50,000 for dumping meat waste along Vaigai

Published - November 01, 2024 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Garbage dumped on Vaigai riverbed in Madurai on Friday.

Garbage dumped on Vaigai riverbed in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Conservancy workers removing garbage dumped on Vaigai riverbed in Madurai on Friday.

Conservancy workers removing garbage dumped on Vaigai riverbed in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

In a mega exercise, the Madurai Corporation had lifted 1,690 tonnes of garbage in the last three days on account of Deepavali celebrations, said Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar on Friday.

The health wing officials had roped in 4,051 conservancy workers and spread them across 100 wards within the city and peripheries. A total of 478 vehicles, including 15 compactors, 15 tractors, JCBs, 15 dumper blazers, three dipper lorries and 428 light commercial goods vehicles.

All the garbage lifted from different locations was dumped at the Vellaikal yard. According to the health officials, on October 30, they lifted 994 metric tonnes, on October 31, 326 tonnes and on November 1, 370 tonnes (till 6 p.m.).

Following complaints from the public, the Commissioner inspected the Vaigai riverbed (south bank side) on Friday and found that meat and other waste were dumped by some shops in the vicinity.

After a discreet probe, the officials found that five shops had violated and ₹50,000 was imposed as fine. (₹10,000 each). Conservancy workers cleared the waste and bleaching powder was sprayed along the roads.

The Commissioner warned that the civic authorities would initiate stern action against violators and appealed to the public to cooperate in protecting the eco-system.

Accompanied by the engineering team of officials, Mr. Dinesh Kumar also inspected drainage channels at BB Kulam, Narimedu, Ghokale Road (Vishal de Mall) and at Managiri where encroachments were removed. Rainwater stagnation in low-lying areas was being diverted into these channels so that the roads were free from water-logging, the officials said.

Published - November 01, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.