169 test positive in Madurai

As many as 169 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 12,366.

According to the State health bulletin, all the cases were indigenous. With 23 patients having been discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities, the total number of cases so far has risen to 11,054. The total number of active cases as on date are 1,009. The death toll has crossed 300 as six patients succumbed to the virus. As many as 303 patients have died till date.

Three more COVID-19 deaths have taken the death toll in Virudhunagar district to 142. Three men in the age group of 62 to 84 years died on Monday and Tuesday. The number of positive cases rose to 10,629 with 292 fresh cases on Wednesday. However, 260 patients got discharged on Wednesday (9,055 till date) and the total number of active cases stands at 1,432.

Theni tested 282 cases which took the tally to 8,836. However 286 patients were discharged on a single day. Dindigul recorded 42 new cases and the total went up to 4,246. The number of discharges was 134.

Ramanathapuram district reported 61 fresh cases with which the total stands at 3,271. The number of discharges was was 42 so far. Sivaganga recorded 86 new cases, taking the tally to 3,139. The discharges was 67.

Southern districts

On Wednesday, 777 patients were discharged from hospitals in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

Thoothukudi,which added 157 cases, had 9,626 infections so far and the number of active cases moved up to 1,619. After losing two more patients on Wednesday, the district has so far lost 82 patients. At the same time, 207 patients have been discharged.

While discharging 366 patients, Tirunelveli added 137 fresh cases, taking the tally to 6,932 and the number of active cases to 1,577. As the district lost nine patients on Wednesday, Tirunelveli has so far witnessed the death of 99 COVID-19 patients.

Kanniyakumari added 117 more cases to have 6,863 infections and 1,705 active cases on Wednesday while 175 patients were discharged.

In Tenkasi, the number of active cases moved up to 1,369 with the addition of 99 more cases that jacked up the total infections to 3,481. The district which lost three patients on Wednesday has so far recorded 57 deaths.