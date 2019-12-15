Madurai

‘16,876 officials to be engaged in election works’

A training programme held for returning officers and polling officers of upcoming local body elections at a school near Chinnalapatti near Dindigul on Sunday.

DINDIGUL

Collector and Returning Officer M. Vijayalakshmi inaugurated an election training session for officials to be engaged in local body election works at Vadamadurai Government Girls Higher Secondary School near here on Sunday.

The Collector said that seven panchayat unions — Dindigul, Sanarpatti, Natham, Athoor, Reddiyarchatram, Nilakottai and Batlagundu — will go to the polls in the first phase on December 27.

Elections for the posts of 13 district councillors, 125 union councillors, 144 village panchayat presidents and 1,401 village ward members, will be held in the first phase. A total electorate of 6,85,027, including 3,35,642 men and 3,49,317 women and 68 third gender voters will cast their votes in the first phase through 1,160 booths in 617 centres across 93 zones.

Training sessions for the election officers will be conducted in 14 centres across the respective unions.

“A total of 16,876 officers will be engaged in election work across the district, including 14,569 persons as polling officers and 2,307 persons as polling booth officers,” said the Collector.

