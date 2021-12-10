1.68 lakh patients receive ₹290 crore as health insurance benefit

Tirunelveli

10 December 2021 20:14 IST

A total of 1.68 lakh patients from the district had received ₹290 crore under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and the Centre’s Auyshman Bharat Yojana, Collector V. Vishnu said.

Mr. Vishnu, who honoured four best performing insurance scheme coordinators and as many ward managers here on Friday, said the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and Ayushman Bharat Yojana were benefiting patients from poor families through 10 government hospitals and 21 private hospitals in the district.

On getting treatment through these recognised hospitals under the insurance schemes, ₹ 290 crore had been disbursed to 1,68,733 patients from Tirunelveli district to meet their medical expenses.

Under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, 451 COVID-19 patients, who had undergone treatment at private hospitals, had been given ₹6.29 crore since May 7 last, Mr. Vishnu said.

The Collector also interacted with five patients who had undergone bypass heart surgery under these schemes and handed over identity cards to 108 Sri Lankan Tamils in a camp near here.

Dean of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital M. Ravichandran was present.