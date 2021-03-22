168 candidates in the fray

Madurai

22 March 2021 21:26 IST

A total of 168 candidates will be contesting in the 10 Assembly constituencies of Madurai district on April 6.

According to the list of candidates released by the district election officials on Monday, 28 candidates had withdrawn from contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections. The final number of candidates contesting in the 10 constituencies are- Melur (15), Madurai East (15), Sholavandan (20), Madurai North (15), Madurai South (13), Madurai Central (14), Madurai West (15), Tirupparankundram (23), Tirumangalam (24), and Usilampatti (14).

